Stanley woman creates group to help stray and abandoned animals

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A woman in Stanley is doing what she can to make sure every animal has a home.

Jacqueline Hayward Spegal moved to Stanley a year and a half ago and was surprised to find out there wasn’t an animal shelter in the community.

After seeing a stray cat walking across the street with her three kittens, she knew she had to do something. So, she started the Facebook group Stanley Animal Rescue Group and quickly realized she wasn’t alone.

“Whenever we need something, I just ask the community and people have stepped up to donate whatever we need. People that I didn’t even know were watching, maybe not even a part of the group have called me at work and said, ‘Hey, I know that you’re having a hard time with this specific issue, so let me help you.’ And I can’t believe how much the community has come together,” said Hayward Spegal.

The group was approved as a charitable organization earlier Monday. She hopes to have a facility soon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Help for Farmers

Stanley Rescue

Legacy Volleyball

Bottineau Volleyball

Monday, September 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

New Testing

Burleigh-Morton Task Force

PIT Maneuver

Passengers Rising

Rail Safety Week

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/21

VIDEO: Thousands of starfish wash up on Navarre Beach

Teacher of the Year

After the Whistle 9-21 Refs

After the Whistle 9-21 David Gibson

After the Whistle 9-21 Ken Keller

Homicide in Williston

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/21

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss