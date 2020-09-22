Stanley woman creates group to help stray and abandoned animals

A woman in Stanley is doing what she can to make sure every animal has a home.

Jacqueline Hayward Spegal moved to Stanley a year and a half ago and was surprised to find out there wasn’t an animal shelter in the community.

After seeing a stray cat walking across the street with her three kittens, she knew she had to do something. So, she started the Facebook group Stanley Animal Rescue Group and quickly realized she wasn’t alone.

“Whenever we need something, I just ask the community and people have stepped up to donate whatever we need. People that I didn’t even know were watching, maybe not even a part of the group have called me at work and said, ‘Hey, I know that you’re having a hard time with this specific issue, so let me help you.’ And I can’t believe how much the community has come together,” said Hayward Spegal.

The group was approved as a charitable organization earlier Monday. She hopes to have a facility soon.