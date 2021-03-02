Stark County declares a Fire Emergency and institutes a Burn Ban

Stark County has declared a Fire Emergency and adopted a Burn Ban which is based on the North Dakota Rangeland Fire rating.

The Burn Ban will be in effect when the North Dakota Rangeland Fire rating is in the High, Very High, or Extreme category.

The Burn Ban includes the ignition of fireworks, garbage burning, campfires, outdoor/backyard fire pits, fireplaces/chimneys, burning of farm or cropland, and unnecessary off-road motorized travel.

Excluded from the Burn Ban when in effect is gas grills and pellet smokers. When using gas grills or pellet smokers, the unit must be on a non-combustible surface and monitored at all times.

The penalty for violation of the Burn Ban is a Class B Misdemeanor, which equates to a maximum of 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.

Citizens should contact the Stark/Dickinson non-emergency dispatch number at 701-456-7759 before a controlled burn is started so that emergency responders are not dispatched for reports of a fire.

City of Dickinson residents can find additional information at the City of Dickinson’s Fire Department website at www.dickinsonfire.com.