The Stark County Commission Wednesday declared a snow emergency, opening the way for additional resources and funds to help in dealing with the current blizzard.

The declaration states the county, along with the communities of Belfield, South Heart, Dickinson, Gladstone and Richardton, have been making an “extraordinary effort” to keep emergency routes open and ensure roads are passable.

However, the proclamation notes, “progress is impeded due to continued periods of snowfall, blowing snow and excessive winds.”

By declaring the emergency, the county is able to supplement its efforts to keep roads open by drawing on more funds and services to aid in those efforts.