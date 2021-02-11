Stark County giving out first-ever Spirit of Excellence award through your nominations

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Stark County is looking for community members who go above and beyond for their neighbors.

Why? Well, so they can be rewarded for their good deeds.

Here’s the deal. Each nominee must fall under one of the following categories: Leadership, Customer Service, Innovation, Stewardship or Good Samaritan/Random Acts of Kindness.

The Spirit of Excellence Award will be given out bi-monthly and it will be decided based on a blind process, meaning nominees will be chosen based on what they have done, not who they are.

“With so many things going on in our world and I really wanted people to look for the good in people and focus on those great moments within our county that we all see, but now is the time to let those moments and those people shine,” said Julie Obrigewitsch, the organizer of the awards.

The deadline to nominate someone for the first-ever Stark County Spirit of Excellence Award is Feb. 15.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Giving Hearts

transgender athletes bill

Thursday, February 11th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/11

Food Sovereignty

Filling Vacancies

Yearly Sessions

Less Testing

Hemp Program

Biden visits National Institutes of Health amid war on COVID-19

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/11

BSC Volleyball

Giving Hearts Day

Today is the coldest day of the week for most

NDC FEB 11

Napoleon-GS Wrestling

Glenburn Girl's Basketball

Bismarck Blizzard Hockey

Dr Wynne on HCQ

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News