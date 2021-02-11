Stark County giving out first-ever Spirit of Excellence award through your nominations

Stark County is looking for community members who go above and beyond for their neighbors.

Why? Well, so they can be rewarded for their good deeds.

Here’s the deal. Each nominee must fall under one of the following categories: Leadership, Customer Service, Innovation, Stewardship or Good Samaritan/Random Acts of Kindness.

The Spirit of Excellence Award will be given out bi-monthly and it will be decided based on a blind process, meaning nominees will be chosen based on what they have done, not who they are.

“With so many things going on in our world and I really wanted people to look for the good in people and focus on those great moments within our county that we all see, but now is the time to let those moments and those people shine,” said Julie Obrigewitsch, the organizer of the awards.

The deadline to nominate someone for the first-ever Stark County Spirit of Excellence Award is Feb. 15.