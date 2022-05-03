DICKINSON, ND (KXNET) — Stark County Sheriff’s Office K9 Jerry Lee will be going into action with a little more body protection thanks to a donation of a bullet and stab vest.

Nationwide non-profit “Vested Interest in K9s” provided the charitable donation, giving Jerry Lee some potentially lifesaving body armor.

The organization’s mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs in the United States. Since 2009, Vested Interest in K9s has provided over 4,600 vests to K9s in all 50 states.