Stark County passes ordinance protecting Second Amendment rights

A new ordinance regarding the preservation of the second amendment was passed in Stark County last week.

Ken Zander, Stark County Commissioner, said, “As you know there’s a lot of politics involved in gun rights, gun ownership. The Second Amendment is constantly on the national news. People, not only in Stark County, but across this country that are gun enthusiasts, or not, or are hunters or just enjoy having a firearm are feeling threatened.”

He feels that this ordinance will ease the mind of those feeling threatened.

The ordinance was introduced by Dickinson business owner Andrew Kordonowy, known as “Kord.”

He said, “I had a person in the community find this legislation that passed in Newton County, MO.

I thought it would be something similar that we should have done in Stark County being as we are such a guns rights county.”

This ordinance will exempt Stark County from “Second Amendment infringements” including any act ordering the confiscation of firearms, firearm accessories, or ammunition from law-abiding citizens.

Stark County Sheriff Corey Lee says it’s just a part of the job.

“As a sheriff, your duties are to protect life, liberty and property, and so obviously the Second Amendment, all of the constitution falls under liberty and that’s all a part of what we do,” Lee said.

Not everyone agrees with the legislation, though.

Former U.S. Attorney Tim Purdon disagrees and says it is not only illegal but a slap in the face to federal law enforcement.

“There’s no question in my mind that if this illegal ordinance stays on the books, federal agents will not be assisting local law enforcement in the investigation of organized crime,” Purdon said.

He goes on to cite Article VI of the Constitution.

“The U.S. Constitution Article VI, the supremacy clause, says acts of Congress are the law of the land,” he said.

When asked about gun control acts passed by Congress, Kordonowy said this: “Government is instilled to preserve our rights, not to regulate them.”

Commissioner Zander says he believes that federal funding will not be cut off after passing this ordinance, but they are willing to make necessary changes to come to an agreement.