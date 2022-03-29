Back in December, Minot business-support organization leaders announced the start of a brand new business coalition — Start Up Minot.

It’s designed to help local entrepreneurs start and grow their businesses, a promising opportunity for the Minot economy.

The first session of Start Up Minot Academy’s 10-week classes recently ended.



“The students were hands-on,” said Mark Lyman, the economic development specialist for the Minot Area Chamber EDC. “They were excited. They were interested. We could tell that they were hungry for it. And this kind of information about being an entrepreneur, about how to start your business, how to take your idea to a business plan, we need it.”

Two of the academy graduates say they joined to grow their businesses.



“I’ve had the business for several years and I just need some direction,” said Lindsay Hoes, owner of Run With Heart and Sole. “I needed to figure out a way to run my business better.”



“A good opportunity to meet other business owners and learn more aspects of business that I needed to work on,” said Kristina Hokenson, owner of Haven of Health.

During the academy, students attended weekly classes with guest speakers who were once in their shoes… but there was also homework outside of the class.



“A lot of it is interacting with those folks and then a big chunk of the class as well is an opportunity for them to work outside of the classroom,” said Lyman. “So they’ve got fieldwork. They have to go talk to potential customers. they have to go talk to and interview another business owner in the community who might be doing something similar to what they are doing in the community.”

Hoes says she will be able to apply what she learned to her business.



“I had the opportunity to make a lot of friends and meet a lot of people with different businesses that I will be able to apply to situations with my business,” said Hoes. “I’ll be able to use them as a resource.”

Hokenson recommends the academy to other entrepreneurs just like her.



“Oh my goodness, join! Yes, if you’re thinking about it. If you’re starting a business. If you’re growing a business. If you’re, any aspect of business,” said Hokenson.

Start Up Minot also has a business showcase and networking event that is free to the public on the second Thursday of every month.

The next classes for the Start Up Minot Academy begin in May.

The academy is $100 per person.

Applications are being taken for the May and September academy classes.