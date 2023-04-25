BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Check out the MSA United Way’s Online Auction this week if you’re looking for some fun or fan-worthy items for yourself or as a gift.

According to a news release, you can bid on over 60 things and all the proceeds will benefit United Way programs and its work with partner agencies.

Some items that are up for bidding include a Minnesota Vikings autographed football, ND Country Fest tickets, golf packages, vacation destinations, and local business gift cards. All the items were donated by area businesses, organizations, and community members.

The auction ends on April 28 at 8 p.m.

“The online auction allows for anyone to easily support the work of the United Way from the comfort of their own homes,” said Volunteer and Event Coordinator at the MSA United Way, Emma Glant. “The auction is an alternative way for businesses and individuals to support the work United Way does in our communities.”

The full list of items available at the auction can be found online.

Winners will be notified via email and items must be picked up and paid for at the United Way office located at 515 N. 4th Street starting on May 2. You can call (701) 255-3601 if you need to make other pick-up arrangements.