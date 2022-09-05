Debuting tomorrow, September 6 is KX News at 4:00 p.m., our hour-long local newscast, anchored by Joel Porter and featuring veteran Meteorologist Tom Schrader.

Joel is a native of Wilton and his roots run deep in western North Dakota. He’ll bring a regional perspective to the people, events and news that develop daily and find their way to the 4:00 p.m. report.

Joel and Tom will also be anchoring our regular 5:00 p.m. half-hour newscast.

In addition to the new hour-long KX News at 4:00 p.m., other exciting changes are on the way. Some you’ve already seen, others are coming up soon:

Good Day Dakota (5-7 a.m.): Stone Schafer is our new meteorologist for Good Day Dakota, joining Alysia Huck, Josh Meny and Cameron Brewer in starting your day. Schafer, a Michigan native and Central Michigan University graduate, has always loved weather and knew from a young age that Meteorology was for him. Outside of weather, Stone is a big fan of sports, eSports and Motorsport.

Noon Show (12-12:30 p.m.): Meteorologist Stone Schafer will handle weather duties during the regular midday broadcast.

6:00 p.m. Newscast (6-7 p.m.): Starting September 12, our 6:00 p.m. newscast expands to an hour, anchored by Brooke Williams and Nicholas Quallich, with weather from Meteorologist Amber Wheeler. Sports will also be returning to the 6 with Phil Benotti.

9:00 p.m. Newscast (9-9:30 p.m.): Our regular newscast on the Dakotas CW channel will now feature Meteorologist Amber Wheeler handling weather duties for the broadcast.

10:00 p.m. Newscast (10-10:30 p.m.): Brooke Williams and Nicholas Quallich will anchor the newscast and Meteorologist Amber Wheeler will update the day’s weather and tomorrow’s forecast. Sports will continue providing the latest recaps, highlights, and stories with Phil Benotti and Tristan Thomas.

September ushers in a lively time for expanded local news reporting in the KX viewing area. More people, more stories, more weather — like fall, great changes are ahead at KX News. Join the daily coverage.