MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — If you want to give more this holiday season, one restaurant is offering a chance to fill your belly, while also donating to a good cause.

The Starving Rooster in Minot is having a fundraiser to raise money and awareness for Minot Area Recovery Community Organization, also known as MARCO.

Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m., 25% of your check will benefit the organization.

All you have to do is present the flyer or a picture of it to your server in order to join in.

Starving Rooster wants to give everyone the chance to donate which is why this fundraiser is good for dine-in or take-out.

“You obviously want to take care of your neighbors and the way we do our fundraisers that we call dine to donates, they’re so great because it’s putting money back into the community and we’re spending local dollars at a local restaurant but then also you’re helping out the local organizations as well, so, I think that’s a really good way to collaborate,” said Starving Rooster General Manager, Jessica Moreira.

Minot Area Recovery Community Organization helps individuals and families with substance use disorders by connecting them with treatment options.