Starving Rooster’s Bismarck Location Closes for Good

The Starving Rooster’s Bismarck location closed its doors tonight.

The restaurant was open for one last Sunday brunch, before announcing the closing on its Facebook page Sunday night.

They posted this statement to Facebook close to 8:00 p.m.:

“Dear Starving Rooster Guests: It is with a heavy heart that we inform you our Capital City Rooster restaurant will close its doors effective February 24th, 2020. We greatly appreciate our team members and guests over the past few years.”

The statement also says if you purchased a gift card from the restaurant, it’s still active and can be used at the Minot location.

If you would prefer a refund, management asks that you send the gift card to the address below:

Capital City Rooster LLC
PO Box 969
Minot, ND 58702

Once they receive the gift card, they will reimburse you with a check. Management says you can expect the reimbursement within one to three weeks.

