State advocates recognize Suicide Prevention Week

Hundreds of people came to Bismarck to raise awareness for suicide and walked in memory of their loved ones on Sunday.

Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the United States, and it’s currently the eighth leading cause of death in North Dakota.

Often times its conversation is swept under the rug, but people are breaking that stigma, especially suicide-attempt survivors.

“You are trying to put that fire out of your brain as fast as possible and unfortunately it’s the only way. The society has made us think that mental illness is something to be ashamed of and it’s not,” said Dixie Pasicznyk, suicide-attempt survivors.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held its 14th annual Bismarck Out of the Darkness Community Walk to address mental health issues that often go undiagnosed or untreated at all ages. But the fight doesn’t stop at the event, advocates are using many platforms to prevent the numbers from rising, both on and off stage.

“I struggled with my body image, self-esteem issues, and childhood obesity. This is something that led me to my suicide attempt in 2015 and pageantry helped me find my voice and becoming an advocate,” said Ava Hill, Miss North Dakota International 2019.

Believe it or not, suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death for people between the ages of 15-24. American Indian and Alaskan Natives are at the highest risk.

According to most recent state data in 2010, suicide cost the state a little over $140 million in medical bills and work loss.

There isn’t a single cause for suicide, but there are risk factors and warning signs to look out for.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention says pay attention to behaviors that may signal risk, especially if those behaviors are related to a painful event, loss or change.

This includes a loved one talking or joking about killing themselves, feeling hopeless, or having no reason to live.

Finally, pay attention to health factors such as depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder.

According to the Suicide Prevention Hotline, starting the conversation, providing support services, and getting counseling, can reduce someone’s chances of committing suicide.

“You want to assume that you’re going to be the one person that’s going to ask somebody. You want to assume that you are the only person that is going to reach out, and by asking that hard question and having that hard conversation then you may save somebody’s life,” said Thea Jorgensen, Out of the Darkness Walk Chair.

If you or anyone you know is at risk of suicide call the national suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

