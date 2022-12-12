BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For the holiday season, the North Dakota State Auditor’s Office challenged agencies to a food collection competition.

According to a news release, this is the second year this competition has taken place, and it was to benefit two food pantries.

The participating agencies were:

Department of Labor

Legislative Council

Department of Career and Technical Education

Department of Transportation

Highway Patrol

Insurance Department

Office of the State Auditor

Office of State Treasurer

Attorney General’s Office

Office of the Governor

State Historical Society

The total food was divided by the number of people in each agency to determine the winner.

The final total number of donated items was 6,141. The Office of the Governor was the winner with 2,556 items.

“Because of the generosity of so many state team members, we’re able to give back to our community,” said State Auditor Joshua Gallion. “We applaud the work of all these agencies and thank them for helping us support people in need this holiday season.”

The agencies dropped off the food on Monday at the Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry and Ministry on the Margins.

“Ministry on the Margins is grateful to be recipients of this example of what makes North Dakota great — coming together to help people in need, generosity, collaboration, and a little bit of fun competition,” said Executive Director Sister Kathleen Atkinson.