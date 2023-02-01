WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The State Auditor’s Office has now completed an audit on the Williston Public School District #1 which is now currently known as district #7, after combining with district #8 in 2021.

The Williston community came together and signed a petition to conduct the audit on its local school district after several people raised some questions and concerns regarding money being spent. After the audit, the state found 21 areas of concern.

Of the 21 concerns, State Auditor Josh Gallion says one of the biggest was missing debt.

“6.2 million dollars I believe in debt that was not included in the financial statements, so that’s concerning because when these schools merged that may have been valuable information that the citizens would have appreciated knowing,” said Gallion.

The State Audit released its findings to the public.

For more information on the audit and what it includes visit the North Dakota State Auditor’s website.