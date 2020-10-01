State Auditor: Stark County’s cash reserve exceeds allowable amount set by state law

An audit of Stark County’s general fund and seven special revenue funds found there were cash reserve balances totaling $33.6 million — which is $23.3 million over the maximum amount allowed.

State Auditor Joshua Gallion released the audit on Thursday. Gallion says the maximum amount allowed in those funds is $10.3 million.

He says the general fund was 257% over the allowable amount, while categories in the special revenue fund range in amounts up to 3,578% over the amount allowed by law.

In a press release, Gallion said that while paying taxes is necessary to continue government-provided services, “over-taxation of citizens is unacceptable” and the money “belongs to citizens of Stark County.”

The audit also found improper bidding and a lack of bidding of road equipment.

Gallion says state law requires procurement for equipment purchased or rented over $100,000 in order to secure the best value and product.

He says the road machinery purchased by Stark County appeared to be in violation of state law and the bidding procedures set.

