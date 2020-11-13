State Canvassing Board certifies North Dakota elections

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Friday afternoon, North Dakota’s State Canvassing Board unanimously certified all local and statewide elections.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger presided over the board, which voted to make official the vote counts in all 53 counties in the state. No write-in candidates met the 10 percent vote threshold in any race, and the District 18 candidate who lost by just 16 votes, Cindy Kaml, has three days to ask for a recount, though she has indicated she will not.

Jaeger made clear at the start of the meeting that the board would not wade into the controversy over the District 8 seat, but simply certify vote totals.

“Whatever is decided by others outside of this meeting, that’s beyond the control of this board. All we’re here to do is to say, these are the results,” Jaeger said.

With the certification today, the District 8 controversy heats up as David Andahl has officially won a seat as a representative.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

COVID Deaths Explained

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/13

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/13

Get ready for a windy weekend

FURRY FRIDAY NOV 13

NDC NOV 13

Solid Comfort

Class B Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

SYSK: Jon Lakoduk

Thursday, November 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Marlo Anderson

Great Plains Food Bank

YHF: Parkinson's Advocate

Nurses Oppose Plan

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast wTom Schrader 11/12

Dr. Wynne on the Pfizer vacccine

Respite Caregivers

Costco requiring face masks starting May 4

President-elect Joe Biden starts selecting administration

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss