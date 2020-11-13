State Canvassing Board certifies North Dakota elections

Friday afternoon, North Dakota’s State Canvassing Board unanimously certified all local and statewide elections.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger presided over the board, which voted to make official the vote counts in all 53 counties in the state. No write-in candidates met the 10 percent vote threshold in any race, and the District 18 candidate who lost by just 16 votes, Cindy Kaml, has three days to ask for a recount, though she has indicated she will not.

Jaeger made clear at the start of the meeting that the board would not wade into the controversy over the District 8 seat, but simply certify vote totals.

“Whatever is decided by others outside of this meeting, that’s beyond the control of this board. All we’re here to do is to say, these are the results,” Jaeger said.

With the certification today, the District 8 controversy heats up as David Andahl has officially won a seat as a representative.