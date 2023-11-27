BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — There is holiday spirit bursting from several places right now and now, it’s coming from the state capitol building, too.

The Bismarck community celebrated the 42nd annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony with many musicians and speakers from around the community, and even a surprise appearance from Santa Claus.

The theme of this year’s tree is “Light the Way,” which ties into First Lady Kathryn Burgum’s mission for addiction recovery here in North Dakota.

Several neighbors created ornaments that encompass the theme of lighting the way. Two who are currently celebrating recovery from addiction got the chance to help light up the tree.

“We are focused on this because we are wanting to provide a spotlight on those who have been impacted by the disease of addiction, and to share that there’s always hope for recovery, recovery is possible,” said First Lady Burgum.

The tree will be up until December 28, so if you’d like to see it for yourself, be sure to stop by the capitol before then.