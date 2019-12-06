State Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting

BISMARCK — The holiday spirit continues as they light up the state capitol Christmas tree.

The theme this year was “Building Bridges of Hope.”

It’s inspired by the First Lady’s platform of eliminating stigma and shame associated with addiction and encouraging others along the road to recovery.

The ceremony included Wachter Middle School’s choir singing carols, holiday readings and music.

Handmade ornaments cover the tree with holiday cheer.

The tree lighting ceremony is set to signal hope, opportunity and renewal during the season.

The tree will be on display in Memorial Hall of the state capitol.