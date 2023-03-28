BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The state capitol is going to be holding the 2023 Vietnam Veterans Day Ceremony on Wednesday, March 29.

According to a news release, the ceremony will be in Memorial Hall at 10 a.m. The event will observe the 50th commemoration of the end of the Vietnam War and will feature the traveling Vietnam War Memorial. Jim Nelson is going to be the emcee for the agenda — which includes an invocation, posting of the colors, a rendition of the national anthem, and a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

Governor Doug Burgum will speak and sign the 2023 Vietnam Veterans’ Day Proclamation, after which North Dakota Representative Dennis Johnson, Speaker of the House, will read the North Dakota House Concurrent Resolution that observes the 50th Commemoration of the end of the Vietnam War. State legislators will then read the names of the 237 known North Dakota KIAs. The ceremony will conclude with a rendition of Taps from Bismarck Century High School students Spencer Hoskins and Alex Munson, followed by a benediction.

The public is invited to the ceremony, and those who attend are asked to use the south entrance of the building.