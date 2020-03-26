State Capitol lit up in the shape of a heart for #AWorldofHearts

As the nation and world practice social distancing due to the coronavirus, many have felt some disconnect — working from home, not gathering with family or friends and only venturing out to the grocery. But a new movement has caught the eyes of the country, and it’s caught on quick right here in North Dakota.

On Wednesday, March 25, the North Dakota State Capitol was lit up in the shape of a heart in honor of #AWorldofHearts, a movement where people fill their windows with hearts so neighbors and those passing can know everyone is in this together, and to help spread positivity.

Dozens of cars were driving by, stopping for videos and pictures. In a time where many of us are disconnected, #AWorldofHearts can bridge that gap.

