State Election Director says early voting may mean a record turnout for the upcoming election

Nearly 171,000 North Dakotans have already cast their vote either by mailing it in or at early voting.

The State’s Election Director says people voting early is a good thing.

If you don’t have time to wait in line during early voting, you can just go back a different day, but there are also fewer polling locations so lines may be longer on Nov. 3 if everyone waits.

“But, if you were to go on Election Day and not have planned out the time you need to be in line, it’s more stressful; you might even leave. We don’t want to see that happen but that is a real possibility. So the fewer people targeting voting on Election Day, the more likely it is on Election Day we’ll be able to accommodate them and intuitively, the more likely it is this will be a record turnout,” said Brian Newby, state election director at North Dakota Secretary of State.

Newby is expecting around 375,000 votes to be cast for this election.