State Expecting ‘Worse’ Noxious Weed Season

BISMARCK — This year, the North Dakota Ag Department is gearing up for what could be quite the battle against noxious weeds.

Earlier this year the Department identified 13 types as noxious.

The worst weed for crops has been Palmer Amaranth, which was discovered in North Dakota last year. Studies have shown Palmer Amaranth can be crippling to cropland and can cut yields by more than 75 percent.

The North Dakota State University extension service is gearing for a rough year ahead because of the wet fall.

“We’re gonna probably have a worse season, with cooler climates and wetter climates we see more Leafy Spurge and more Canada Thistle, and I would expect to see a large bloom of Leafy Spurge in 2020,” said Kevin Sedivec with the NDSU Extension Rangeland Management.

He added that he’s also concerned that Absinth wormwood and Yellow toadflax could also pose problems this year.