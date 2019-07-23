State Fair brings in money for local business’

There’s more to the state fair than corn dogs, cotton candy and the screams of people enjoying the rides.

The North Dakota State Fair kicked off Friday and some business owners are expecting to rake in big bucks.

“The North Dakota State fair is our biggest sale of the year.” says Jason Nelson.



The owner of Paradise Spas says not only do they welcome the crowd, but they make sure they can handle the traffic.

“We staff up for extra help at the fair. We have factory representatives that come help us down the fair so we can make sure we take care of our customers.” he adds.



But Nelson says the fair is not about just making money.



“It’s neat to see the same customers come back. It’s kind of like a little reunion every year at the fair. We get to see all of our customers.”



Paradise Spas is not the only business to see heightened revenue. The Chamber of Commerce president says the the whole city gains from the fair.

John MacMartin say, “Gas stations and everything else on the way to the fair and then when they go back home, all of those places benefit from the state fair because people are spending money coming and going.”



MacMartin adds the only negative about the state fair is it means the summer is coming to an end.