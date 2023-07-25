MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Food booth owners come from all over the nation to dish up some delicious and unique tastes for fairgoers at the North Dakota State Fair.

And on Tuesday, NDSF judges took to the food court to decide which treats would take a trip to the victory stand for the Food Frenzy contest.

There are four categories — best drink, creative item, savory taste, and sweet treats — and we took a trip to many of the nominees’ food booths to see what all the fuss was about.

In the drink category, Pride Dairy’s Gold Digger Milkshake won second place, and first prize went to Old Tyme Kettle Korn for their Lingonberry Lemonade.

In the savory category, Gobbler Concession received a nomination for their Shredded Beef Sandwich — but Sue Sue Concessions took the first place ribbon home for a three-peat win with their Bacon Wrapped Chicken on a Stick.

“It’s chicken breast tenders, and we skewer them we wrap them with bacon,” said the Owner of Sue Sue Concessions, Susan Lowery. “We have our own seasoned batter that we make. And we just batter it up and fry it. The NDSF is one of my favorite fairs. I just like everything that goes on, and the people are really great.”

The talk of the fairgrounds has been Flounders Fish and Chips, located in West Park. The owners of the booth are first-timers to the North Dakota State Fair, all the way from Southwestern Missouri. They received nominations for their fish tacos, took first runner-up for their Kraut Balls in the savory category, and won first place for the Kraut Balls for the creative item. The owners say, the recipe has been in the works for 17 years and is something they have only shared with friends and family until recently.

“God just pretty much said, here you go, you’re going to have a food truck,” said Flounders Fish and Chips co-owner Kim Bowman. “And here we are, just four years later, and we are being successful and traveling.”

“It’s kind of nice to get that honor and that recognition for it. The best honor and recognition are people buying them,” said fellow co-owner Brian.

In the sweet treats category, Windsor Waffles took first place for their dish of the same name, and Meg-A-Latte Coffee House was awarded the runner-up position for their Life’s a Peach Smoothie.