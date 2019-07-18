State Fair Medical Station is offering a new service

First responders from Community Ambulance in Minot have some tips for you so you are prepared for the State Fair.

Staying hydrated is number one, but every year they do have a station at the Fair where they can treat things like heat exhaustion, bumps and bruises and blisters.

They also have plenty of band-aids, aspirin and TUMS on hand. And this year, a new service is being offered.

“We are also going to do blood pressure checks over here for the cardiac-ready community. So, if you need your blood pressure checked, come out and see us, and we’ll be happy to take your blood pressure also,” said Tami Petersen, EMS Education Coordinator.

The medical tent is open from 11 a.m. till 11 p.m.