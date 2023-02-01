MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The State Fair is now taking steps to make the fair more accessible and wants to have ‘A Seat for Everyone.’

The North Dakota State Fair Foundation is accepting donations to get bleachers that will safely seat more than 135 people and have six seating spaces for people with disabilities. The bleachers will be housed in the Expo building.

The Developmental Director says the fair is a place that should be accessible to all now and for years to come.

“It’s to be enjoyed by each and every person no matter their abilities or their age. Because we range in age at State Fair. It’s over 300,000 visitors every single year ranging in from infants to adults. And all abilities need to be able to have a safe and enjoyable experience at the fair,” said Karen Hennessey, the development director for the North Dakota State Fair Foundation.

The cost of the bleachers is $33,000.

Hennessey says hopefully the bleachers will be bought before this year’s state fair.