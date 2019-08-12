State Fairground crews are staying busy

To get ready for all the upcoming events, the crew at the state fairgrounds have been hard at work.

Just last month the state fair was in Minot…so, they had to do a lot to get things ready for the Family Motor coach event.

Craig Rudland: We’ve got an amazing crew of guys and gals out here than have been here for many many year. We sat down and we planned and knew exactly what we were going to do first, what direction we were going to go.

Rudland says they’re also getting ready for Motor Magic this month, as well as the Norsk Hostfest in September.