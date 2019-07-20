State Fair’s annual Food Frenzy

The fair’s annual food frenzy happened Friday. Our reporter, Karassa Stinchcomb, was one of the nine judges.

Fifteen food vendors competed in three categories: best-tasting sweets, best-tasting savory and most creative.

The judges were given seven types of food in their category. Waffles, pizza, sandwiches and funnel cakes were some of the many things they had to eat.

And if you want to have a say in who you think should win—you’re in luck.

“The first and second places out of each category will be able to be voted on by people’s choice. So you’ll go on to our State Fair Facebook page, come out here, try the food over the weekend and then tell us which one’s your favorite, and then we will announce on Monday who the people’s choice winner is,” said Stephanie Schoenrock, NDSF.