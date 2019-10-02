State Farm: Make sure your recreational vehicles are insured

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINOT — It’s safe to say, time is up for you to enjoy those summer recreational toys.

There are talks of snow, and it even lightly-snowed in parts of North Dakota today, so it’s a pretty safe bet that you won’t be pulling out your boat or jet skis anytime soon.

As you’re getting ready to store your different outdoor recreational vehicles, one insurance agent said there are a few things you should know.

“The cover typically does not fall under the building coverage, or the garage coverage or your homeowner’s insurance,” said Jessica Aardahl, state farm agent in Minot.

Typically, you need to keep a policy, a stand-alone policy, on those types of vehicles, like your boat on your ATV.

She said the best thing to do is to check with your insurance agency and go over your policy.

It’s better to be safe than sorry, she said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Why Does America Still Use The Imperial System?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why Does America Still Use The Imperial System?"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/2"

Cold Rain & Snow Highlight Your Wednesday Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold Rain & Snow Highlight Your Wednesday Forecast"

Craft Beer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Craft Beer"

Junior Achievement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Junior Achievement"

High School Volleyball Oct. 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Oct. 1"

Century vs Minot girls swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century vs Minot girls swimming"

Vintage Tractors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vintage Tractors"

VA Secretary

Thumbnail for the video titled "VA Secretary"

Century Homecoming King

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Homecoming King"

Dickinson Runway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Runway"

Former Teacher Found Guilty

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Teacher Found Guilty"

Gathering Space

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gathering Space"

Tuesday, October 1st, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, October 1st, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

HS Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Tennis"

Ashton Sagaser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ashton Sagaser"

Bowman Co Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowman Co Football"

Lincoln Chase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Chase"

Coyotes in Town

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coyotes in Town"

DockDogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "DockDogs"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss