State Farm: Make sure your recreational vehicles are insured

MINOT — It’s safe to say, time is up for you to enjoy those summer recreational toys.

There are talks of snow, and it even lightly-snowed in parts of North Dakota today, so it’s a pretty safe bet that you won’t be pulling out your boat or jet skis anytime soon.

As you’re getting ready to store your different outdoor recreational vehicles, one insurance agent said there are a few things you should know.

“The cover typically does not fall under the building coverage, or the garage coverage or your homeowner’s insurance,” said Jessica Aardahl, state farm agent in Minot.

Typically, you need to keep a policy, a stand-alone policy, on those types of vehicles, like your boat on your ATV.

She said the best thing to do is to check with your insurance agency and go over your policy.

It’s better to be safe than sorry, she said.