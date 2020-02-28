Live Now
State Gives Update On Coronavirus Preparedness

In a news conference on Friday, state agencies share how they are preparing for a coronavirus outbreak.

With 80,000 cases worldwide, concern is beginning to grow as to how hard it will hit in the U.S.

The North Dakota Department of Health said they will continue to monitor the spread of the virus.

As of right now, 15 people who have come back from China have been monitored.

The department also has a Health Alert Network which is how they keep hospitals up to date on the latest news regarding the virus.

Over the next few weeks, other agencies across the state will be contacted in regards to preparations.

“We’re going to begin doing outreach into certain sectors such as education, K-12 and higher education. Such as corrections. Such as the business and religious communities. And of course, the medical providers will continue,” shared Tim Wiedrich, ND section chief for health resources and response.

No one in North Dakota has tested positive for the virus.

