Severe weather outlook South Dakota

State Health Council convenes for special meeting, discusses council’s role in pandemic

North Dakota’s State Health Council met for a special meeting Friday afternoon.

The nine-member board is an advisory body for the state health department. They’re all appointed by the governor. The group discussed updates on testing, contact tracing and communications strategy.

Some members expressed concerns over what exactly the role is of the State Health Council in addressing the pandemic.

“I just have a sense that we’re not necessarily providing the public input that we could that’s not politicized,” member Darrold Bertsch said.

“According to the century code, the State Health Council is supposed to advise the state health officer, but we’ve sort of been left out of this process, and we don’t have a voice in this strategy plan. That has me concerned,” member Jim Brosseau said.

The State Health Strategist Joshua Wynne addressed some of those concerns, saying there would be meetings in the near future with the council and other input groups.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

