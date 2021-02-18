State health experts fear U.K. COVID-19 variant could lead to a spike in cases elsewhere

With two cases being confirmed of the United Kingdom COVID-19 variant in North Dakota, health experts are saying now is not the time to let down your guard — this could lead to a rise in cases and a possible surge in hospitalizations.

We found out how medical professionals are preparing.

“From our perspective, there’s still a significant proportion of our population that has not been infected and, you know, has no immunity. They haven’t been vaccinated, they don’t have any prior infections, and so there’s a lot of susceptible people in North Dakota,” explained Kirby Kruger, the Section Chief for Disease Control for the North Dakota Department of Health.

Kruger says even with this variant being more contagious it has about the same severity as the original virus, meaning positive cases could result in severe illnesses and hospitalizations.

“Although we know it’s more infectious, we don’t understand fully all of the impacts of this variant yet. But it is a concern when you get introduce the virus into a facility where there’s high-risk people such as a hospital or long-term care facility,” explained Kruger.

During the original surge, hospitals had to adapt quickly as more patients arrived.

Sanford Health in Bismarck said they took it day-by-day, step-by-step and that’s how they would approach another surge.

“Lessons learned from that, I would say the biggest thing is really looking at staffing ratios. And when we say that, how many patients can each nurse take care of safely,” explained Todd Schaffer, the Vice President of Sanford Health’s Bismarck Clinic.

Schaffer says during the initial surge of COVID-19 cases, it was the frontline workers who kept them going.

That’s why they began to provide services to those employees facing the virus every day.

“We really put our psychology team into play that have those resources available to all of our providers, all of our nurses. So if they were having a tough day they had somebody they could talk to and lean on,” explained Schaffer.

While Schaffer says you read about these things throughout your career, it’s the hands-on experience that makes you adapt plans as you go.

“You know, the next surge might present another unique problem with it and we just have to be ready to react to that,” said Schaffer.

Kruger says the two individuals may not be the first ones in North Dakota to have this specific variant. They are just the first two to be identified through the state lab.