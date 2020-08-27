State health officials say not to follow CDC guidelines, get tested if in close contact with someone who is positive

In today’s Your Health First, COVID-19 testing. New guidelines from the CDC say if you were in close contact with someone and you’re asymptomatic you may not need to get tested.

But, health officials here in North Dakota encourage everyone to get tested, as long as testing is available.

Executive Officer Lisa Clute says the First District Health Unit is not limiting tests based on the new federal recommendations.

Anyone who wants one will still be able to get one.

“It’s the decision of every individual on how they respond and how they choose to protect themselves against that,” Clute said.

Gov. Doug Burgum told us Wednesday that he disagrees with, and doesn’t understand, the new CDC guidance and that close contacts should continue to be tested for the virus.