Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

State health officials say not to follow CDC guidelines, get tested if in close contact with someone who is positive

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In today’s Your Health First, COVID-19 testing. New guidelines from the CDC say if you were in close contact with someone and you’re asymptomatic you may not need to get tested.

But, health officials here in North Dakota encourage everyone to get tested, as long as testing is available.

Executive Officer Lisa Clute says the First District Health Unit is not limiting tests based on the new federal recommendations.

Anyone who wants one will still be able to get one.

“It’s the decision of every individual on how they respond and how they choose to protect themselves against that,” Clute said.

Gov. Doug Burgum told us Wednesday that he disagrees with, and doesn’t understand, the new CDC guidance and that close contacts should continue to be tested for the virus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Shiloh Christian Volleyball

Nedrose Volleyball

First Day of School

Flu Shots

YHF

Mosquito Control

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/27

BPS Back to School

Capitol Upgrades

Air Quality

Bishop Ryan Back to School

Recovery Support

New Bookmobile

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/27

Thursday's Forecast: Scattered storms & cooler temps

NDC AUG 27

Suffrage Event

Mandan Football

Minot Football

Farmtastic Anamoose

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss