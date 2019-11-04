State honors Cash Wise Foods as Employer of the Year

Cash Wise Foods in Minot was recently named Employer of the Year by the Department of Human Services.



The grocery store was recognized by the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation for its efforts to hire people with disabilities to achieve employment goals.



One employee says he’s grateful for the opportunities at Cash Wise Foods.

“It keeps me active and ready for anything,” said stock clerk, Michael Godejohn.

The senior human resources generalist works with multiple disability service providers to hire, train, and support people like Godejohn.



Thanks to many roles at Cash Wise Foods, management can work closely with the individual to find a job that matches their skill set.

Senior Human Resources Generalist, Tanya Andre, said, “The partnership that we’ve had with voc rehab and the other agencies is just wonderful, just that partnership is great for the employee too so that they can really find something that they like and they can just learn and develop and grow in their role.”



She added that the state award is an honor.