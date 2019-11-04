State honors Cash Wise Foods as Employer of the Year

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cash Wise Foods in Minot was recently named Employer of the Year by the Department of Human Services.

The grocery store was recognized by the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation for its efforts to hire people with disabilities to achieve employment goals.

One employee says he’s grateful for the opportunities at Cash Wise Foods.

“It keeps me active and ready for anything,” said stock clerk, Michael Godejohn.

The senior human resources generalist works with multiple disability service providers to hire, train, and support people like Godejohn.

Thanks to many roles at Cash Wise Foods, management can work closely with the individual to find a job that matches their skill set.

Senior Human Resources Generalist, Tanya Andre, said, “The partnership that we’ve had with voc rehab and the other agencies is just wonderful, just that partnership is great for the employee too so that they can really find something that they like and they can just learn and develop and grow in their role.”

She added that the state award is an honor.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Monday Weather: Quiet Today With Rain/Snow Chances On The Way

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Weather: Quiet Today With Rain/Snow Chances On The Way"

You Make A Difference Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "You Make A Difference Award"

BSC Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Volleyball"

Brett Walker

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brett Walker"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Bismarck Breweries Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Breweries Update"

Cow Owner Warning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cow Owner Warning"

Daylight Savings Time

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daylight Savings Time"

Motorcycle Camera

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motorcycle Camera"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-3-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-3-19"

Collecting Glasses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Collecting Glasses"

Last Mass

Thumbnail for the video titled "Last Mass"

BSC Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Volleyball"

Class A Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Football"

Class AA Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class AA Football"

One Health Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "One Health Day"

Ethanol Hearing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ethanol Hearing"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 11-2-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 11-2-19"

Minot State Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Football"

9-man Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "9-man Football"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge