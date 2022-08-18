BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Men, women, and children are sold into a $150 billion market for sex and labor worldwide each year.

This is happening in hotels, restaurants, and street corners.

North Dakota’s 31:8 Project educates, advocates, and raises awareness to prevent human trafficking.

Thursday, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. the project will be hosting its event called 31:8 Project Open House.

This is their second-year hosting this. The event is made to thank all supporters for their help.

Project executive director, Stacy Schaffer, tells us why events like Thursday are so important.

“Easy way to learn more about what we do, and then on the second side of it, I think there’s not always enough opportunities for individuals in our programs to get to network with each other or other individuals. So, this allows them an opportunity to talk with other people in the community and share a little bit about what they’re doing or even part of their story, and for some of our survivors that can be very healing to be able to do that,” said Schaffer.

31:8 Project open house will take place at their office on West Turnpike Avenue.

The event will also have food, live music, and games on the patio.

KX news will speak with Schaffer next Wednesday about back-to-school safety, resources, and the bravery backpack program.

More information can be found on https://allevents.in/bismarck/31-8-project-open-house/200023058555751?ref=eventlist-cat.