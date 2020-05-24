State Lab equipment malfunction; Trinity Health retests 10 employees

Coronavirus
The State Lab experienced a recent malfunction on two pieces of lab equipment. This was sent in a press release from the North Dakota Department of Health today.

To be cautious, health officials say 82 positive results will be considered inconclusive, and the individuals will be asked to retest. The release added, the malfunction is being corrected and will not impact lab processing or capacity.

Health officials say all of the facilities involved have been notified.

The retests will happen over the next couple of days, and an update will be on Tuesday.

For now, the previous results remain in the total positive count and will be adjusted as needed as retest results come in.

A spokesperson for Trinity Health in Minot tells KX News, 10 of the 14 employees who tested positive for coronavirus this past week were already retested today, plus one additional person who was directed by the State Lab to get retested.

Trinity’s Vice President, Randy Schwan says he believes there are another eight or more people from other organizations who were also tested by First District Health Unit.

On Thursday, KX News reported nearly 500 acute care, clinic, and community ambulance Trinity Health staff were tested, resulting in those 14 positives.

Trinity Health says all who tested positive were asymptomatic.

We reached out to First District Health for comment, but have not heard back as of Sunday night.

