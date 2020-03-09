State lab tests 4 people for novel coronavirus; tests are negative

Over the weekend, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) public health lab tested four individuals for novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). All tests came back negative.

“The process worked how it should,” said state lab director, Dr. Christie Massen. “Concerned individuals talked with their health care providers to evaluate symptoms and travel history and the health care providers reached out to disease control to request the test. We are coordinating delivery from health care facilities to the public health lab seven days a week to ensure quicker results.” 

Symptoms of COVID-19 in people who have been exposed can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.

If you go out, keep away from others who are sick, limit close contact and wash hands often.

