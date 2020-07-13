State lawmakers propose Emergency Paid Leave Fund

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb, some state lawmakers are hoping it doesn’t hurt you in the wallet.

Monday afternoon, Sen. Erin Oban and Rep. Karla Rose Hanson, both democrats, introduced what’s called the Emergency Paid Leave Fund.

If approved, the fund would use allocated funding from the CARES Act to assist workers who stay home when they are sick with COVID-19 or after they have been exposed.

The fund would use $20 million to pay workers through their employers while they are out.

Workers would be eligible for up to four weeks of pay with a cap of $1,500 per week.

The fund is expected to run through the end of the year, when CARES Act funds must be used up.

One of the bills sponsors say the fund is important because many people don’t get sick time from their employers.

“We believe that a paid leave program can help reduce the spread of infection and prevent outbreaks at places of work and schools and health care facilities,” said Rep. Karla Rose Hanson of Fargo.

The North Dakota Emergency Commission is expected to debate the plan at their next meeting on Aug. 3.

Both Sen. Oban and Rep. Hanson say they will introduce similar legislation in the upcoming session.

We reached out to the North Dakota GOP for comment on the proposal but did not get a response.

Click here to read the entire proposal

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Monday, July 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, July 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Capitals Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Capitals Baseball"

Rural Broadband

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Broadband"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/13"

Grilling Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grilling Safety"

Food Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Safety"

Adulting Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Adulting Class"

Car Thefts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car Thefts"

Injury Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Injury Crash"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast /13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast /13"

Raising North Dakota: Hope & healing for traumatized children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising North Dakota: Hope & healing for traumatized children"

"Heroes on the Green" Fundraising Event for DCAC

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Heroes on the Green" Fundraising Event for DCAC"

Monday's forecast: A few storms with cooler temps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's forecast: A few storms with cooler temps"

NDC 13

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC 13"

College baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Top plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top plays"

Health Freedom demonstration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Health Freedom demonstration"

Call for change

Thumbnail for the video titled "Call for change"

ND housing market

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND housing market"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss