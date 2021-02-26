State Museum asks North Dakotans to donate pandemic-related items for new collection

Historians at the State Museum are asking North Dakotans to donate pandemic-related items for their new collection.

They call it proactive collecting — when they gather items from historical events that are currently happening.

The last time the historical society did this was during the Dakota Access Pipeline protests of 2016.

Elise Dukart, the society’s Assistant Registrar, tells us their goal is to gather physical objects that might help tell the story to future generations.

“We had to kind of think outside the box a little bit. What kind of things can people donate?

What kind of things still reflect this? So we kind of came up with, well, anything that really wouldn’t exist without this event happening in your life. Say all of the bread pans you bought when you were deep into the bread-baking thing,” said Dukart.

She tells us they are still in the collecting stage of this process, but a COVID-19 themed exhibit will likely be something they display in the future.

