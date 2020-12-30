State of North Dakota hires two Latvian junior developers to maintain outdated technology

While most of the state’s technology is new and updated, some of it is nearly four decades old. This means it isn’t used a lot anymore.

Trying to find people who can maintain and update the old equipment, while the state works to modernize, has led to the hiring of two Latvian junior developers.

“This is an example of some of our older technology that needs attention and we need to continue to remain vigilant. It’s not the only example of aging technology, but one of those that are out there, and when you’re not caring and moving forward properly, it puts us in situations where you end up searching globally for those skill sets,” said Duane Schell, chief technology officer for the State of North Dakota.

The first step in updating the technology is securing the funding, which will happen at the legislative session coming up in January. It can take between 12 and 24 months to completely update from start to finish.