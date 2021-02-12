State oil and gas officials fear long-term loss following White House executive order

The state’s Oil and Gas Director says an executive order from the White House could cost the state $285 million over the next 15 years.

President Joe Biden extended a Bureau of Land Management pause on any new oil and gas leasing on federal lands indefinitely.

Oil and Gas Director Lynn Helms says in the long run, it would likely result in about a 14% reduction in wells in the state, and a loss of $570 million in potential federal royalties, about half of which comes back to the state.

Also in the monthly Director’s Cut briefing, Helms said the state may see an increase in drilling sooner than expected, maybe by the end of the year.

KX News asked, with this moratorium, where would the unexpected increase come from?

“Actually our largest, most well-financed oil and gas operators do not operate to a great extent on federal lands. That increase in rig activity and drilling activity would take place on private and state lands,” Helms responded.

He says the effect from the federal moratorium would really start showing in 2023.

Tribal lands are exempt from the pause.