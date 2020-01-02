State Park Promoting Healthy Lifestyle for 2020

GARRISON — The new year is here, and for many, individual resolutions are set in stone. Fort Stevenson’s State Park along with the Garrison community made it their resolution to stay healthy, together.

“This is our sixth first-day hike, and it’s been nothing but great for our community. What we’re encouraging is healthy living. We want people to come out and enjoy the night on a hike, the trail is well lit so new hikers can see the trail and we have experienced trail guides to help guide. A lot of people’s initiative is to start something new and we’re open to offer that,” said Chad Trautman, Park Manger.

More than 50 people are in attendance each year excited to take part in something new, but for one man he has been coming since 2014 and said he now encourages others to take part as well.

“This is a unique experience. There’s not many places that offer candlelit trails. This happens every year, and they invite everyone to come out, stretch their legs and start the new year off right.”

Although the trail is a fun and interactive activity to start the new year, Trautman said the ultimate goal is to encourage constant activity.

“This is our way to welcome people into the new year, but we also encourage everyone to pick up a schedule for other events that we have so they can take part in all of our events that we have or as many as possible. We have so many other unique events and opportunities for people to come out and enjoy our state parks,” said Trautman.

Some of those events being.

“Mapleling, Mock Military training events, Kite Festivals, and fishing derbies,” said Trautman.

Which in turn…

“Allows people to try something new, and we’re excited to encourage a healthy 2020 year,” said Trautman.