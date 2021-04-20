State seeks to intervene in Dakota Access pipeline lawsuit

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The state of North Dakota has filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit over the Dakota Access Pipeline so it can help defend the project.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem filed the motion Monday, saying the federal permitting agency that has defended the pipeline in court can no longer “adequately represent” North Dakota’s interests.

The state contends the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has abandoned its lead role in defending its decision to grant the easement for the pipeline’s crossing under the Missouri River. That effectively puts the fate of the pipeline in the hands of U.S. District Judge James Boasberg.

Last year the judge ordered the line shut down only to have the ruling overturned by an appeals court.