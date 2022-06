BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — An Engineering Survey crew will be working on State Street in Bismarck between Divide Avenue and Calgary Avenue starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, June 24.

According to the city of Bismarck, they’ll be working on all four lanes of the road at various times throughout the day, with workers providing traffic control.

During peak driving hours, expect traffic to be higher than normal. It is advised to seek an alternate route for the day.