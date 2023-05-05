BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Right now, drivers are seeing miles of orange as they make their trip in and out of Bismarck.

This week, the Department of Transportation began the work along State Street. The project includes concrete repair, new traffic lights, turn lane improvements, sidewalks, and storm sewers.

That means from Divide to Calgary, drivers are being reduced to two lanes in either direction. Drivers can expect the work to continue for the rest of the year.

“It might look like there’s not work occurring, because if they saw the concrete, put new concrete in, it’ll take some days’ worth of time for that concrete to receive enough strength before we can put traffic on it, so it might look like nothing is happening, but in those areas really, that concrete is curing and getting strong enough so we can put traffic on it in a subsequent phase,” Bismarck City Engineer, Gabe Schell, said.

Starting on Monday, State Street and 43rd Avenue will be reduced to one lane as workers install the new traffic lights. That project is expected to take about a week and a half.