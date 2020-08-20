State Supreme Court hears arguments over Measure 3

The state Supreme Court heard oral arguments Thursday about Measure 3 — a proposed ballot initiative that would significantly change the elections process statewide.

The conservative group Brighter Future Alliance filed suit against Secretary of State Al Jaeger to ask that the court prohibit Measure 3 from appearing on the ballot.

Part of the measure refers to an existing statute, but doesn’t include the text of that statute.

At issue is whether a constitutional requirement stating a petition must provide the “full text of the measure” also applies to the full text of statutes within that measure.

Petitioners argue it does, so that signers can fully understand what they’re signing.

“The rule that we’re suggesting is a clear rule where if you incorporate a statute into the constitution, that text has to be provided,” said David Asp, who represented petitioners.

Lawyers for the state argue that text doesn’t need to be included because it was merely a citation.
They point to Marsy’s Law as precedent, which referenced the sixth amendment without including its full text.

“Marsy’s law did include a reference to an outside authority,” said Tim Purdon, representing the sponsoring committee.

A separate brief was filed in support of the petitioners — including signatures from the governor, both U.S. senators, the representative and more than 80 state lawmakers.

