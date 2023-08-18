BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)- The North Dakota (ND) Supreme Court has affirmed a district court judge’s decision to vacate the conviction of Cassandra Black Elk.

Black Elk was charged with child neglect in February 2022 after she awoke to find her three-week-old daughter unresponsive. Police alleged that Black Elk was too intoxicated to care for her daughter, resulting in the baby’s death.

Black Elk eventually pleaded guilty to the crime, but later sought post-conviction relief. At a court hearing, Black Elk testified that she repeatedly asked to see the autopsy results but did not receive them prior to her guilty plea. She also testified that her attorney at the time, James Loraas, advised her that pleading guilty would be the best outcome for her.

Black Elk received the autopsy results following her conviction, when she was already serving her sentence. A report of death obtained by KX News for Black Elk’s daughter shows the baby’s manner of death was undetermined and her cause of death was unexplained sudden death. After obtaining the autopsy results, Black Elk sought post-conviction relief, which District Court Judge Daniel Borgen granted her.

However, the State appealed the matter to the ND Supreme Court, arguing that Black Elk’s account of what her former defense attorney told her was hearsay. The ND Supreme Court upheld the district court’s finding, meaning Black Elk’s guilty plea is withdrawn and her conviction is vacated.

However, she remains charged with child neglect and is currently set to go to trial in September.

KX News reached out to James Mayer, an attorney for Black Elk, and Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer. Mayer declined to comment citing the open criminal matter, and Lawyer did not respond to our inquiry.

You can view the full opinion of the ND Supreme Court here.