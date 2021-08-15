State workers to start mowing areas along highways

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota state transportation workers are getting set to begin mowing areas along state highways this week. Mowing will begin Monday and focus on weeds and areas where hay has been collected.

State Department of Transportation Director Wayde Swenson says typical summer mowing has been delayed to give property owners more time to collect hay during the drought.

Fall mowing will begin Sept. 7 and include all remaining areas along state highways.

Adjacent landowners who plan to mow non-interstate ditches for hay should do it before the state mows the areas.