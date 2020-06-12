State’s oil output suffers largest drop from month to month

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Officials say North Dakota’s daily oil output fell 15% from March to April, the largest drop ever from one month to the next.

The Bismarck Tribune reports figures showing that oil production declined to an average of 1.22 million barrels per day in April, down 200,000 barrels per day from the previous month.

Oil companies idled wells and halted drilling plans after prices collapsed due to the coronavirus.

While official production data lags by several months, state Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms says he believes North Dakota’s oil output bottomed out in mid-May at less than 1 million barrels per day.