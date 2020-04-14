State’s Tourism Industry Taking a Hit From Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has all but frozen the tourism and hospitality industry.

KX has an update on the situation and checks in on a big summertime destination in western North Dakota.

“You know, the need to social distance and stay home, it immediately impacted meetings and conventions, festivals and events were canceled. Attractions that were closed,” shared Sara Otte Coleman, the North Dakota Department of Tourism Director.

The tourism industry in North Dakota employs 46,000 people, making it one of the largest sources of revenue for the state.

But since the outbreak of the coronavirus, North Dakota hotels are only about 20 percent full.

“Normally, our priority is getting new dollars into North Dakota by attracting non-resident visitors, but this is just a whole different scenario. So what we’ve done is really reprogram some of those dollars try and inspire people locally,” shared Otte Coleman.

A city like Medora not only depends on out of state visitors, but also out of state employees.

Each year they have about 350 seasonal workers, about 130 of whom are usually international employees, but they just can’t get here right now.

“There are two types of visas that come and work in Medora. One group is the J-1 student visa. And the other group is called an H2B visa. And they’re basically like a skilled trade. Most of them are professional chefs and cooks. Professional service staff,” explained Justin Fisk, the Medora Marketing & Communications Director.

Medora is still prepping for the summer, but the city will be depending on the dollars, and the work of fellow North Dakotans to make it a successful season, post-pandemic.

“We’re trying to do everything we can to be ready, so if we can have a season in Medora we’ll be able to welcome people because we’re all going to need a chance to rejuvenate ourselves the same way Teddy Roosevelt did in Medora in 1884,” shared Fisk.

The department of tourism is also providing virtual tours as a way to plan ahead for future trips.

As for the Medora Musical, Fisk says the cast and musicians have been selected and for now, there are no plans to cancel the show this summer.